Fresh bid to build flats and houses in Eastbourne

Fresh plans have been drawn up to demolish a small repairs garage and build flats in its place.

Planners have already turned down an application to knock down Westgate Motors in Stansted Road, which runs parallel with Whitley Road, and build a three storey block of 10 flats.

It was vetoed on the grounds that while redevelopment of the vehicle repair and servicing garage would provide much needed housing in Eastbourne, the design was considered to be overbearing for neighbours living nearby and in Abbots Close.

The latest bid is to build eight two bedroom maisonettes and two two bedroom houses.

A planning statement submitted with the application by reads, “The garage is in a predominantly residential area following recent developments and is incongruous to the locality being restricted in working times and with no chance of expansion.

“Many of the surrounding sites have been redeveloped in recent years for residential use and this use of a brownfield site would be in keeping with the trend.”

The new planning application comes as the former Unigate Dairy site nearby in Waterworks Road was withdrawn from sale.

The 1.4 acre site, constructed in the 1940s, has a number of warehouses and outbuildings on site and been empty for a number of years.