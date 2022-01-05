Fresh appeal for witnesses to Hailsham collision on Boxing Day

Police have issued another appeal for witnesses to a two-car collision in Hailsham last week.

At 1.45pm on December 26 a silver Vauxhall Astra travelling north in Ersham Road and a black Ford Focus travelling south were in a collision, Sussex Police confirmed.

Police say four people, a woman and a man from the Astra and two women from the Focus, were taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton to be treated for injuries, none of which were assessed as life threatening.

