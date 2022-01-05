Fresh appeal for witnesses to Hailsham collision on Boxing Day
Police have issued another appeal for witnesses to a two-car collision in Hailsham last week.
At 1.45pm on December 26 a silver Vauxhall Astra travelling north in Ersham Road and a black Ford Focus travelling south were in a collision, Sussex Police confirmed.
Police say four people, a woman and a man from the Astra and two women from the Focus, were taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton to be treated for injuries, none of which were assessed as life threatening.
PC Stuart Kenway, of the Surrey and Sussex Road Policing Unit, said, “If you saw what happened or if you may have captured any relevant dash cam footage from the area, please contact us via [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting serial 435 of 26/12.”