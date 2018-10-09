Free wills offer this month

Free wills are available this month for customers over 55 in a bid to raise money for Barnardo’s.

People who do not already have a will can draw one up to include organ donation wishes, basic inheritance and tax planning, at no cost to them.

In return, those taking advantage of the offer will be asked to consider leaving a legacy gift in their will to Barnardo’s.

The scheme has already seen more than 3,400 people take part and a huge £16.7m pledged in future legacy income for vulnerable and disadvantaged children throughout the UK since it began in 2010.

The money goes towards research and services for young people and families who have a disability or who have experienced poverty, sexual exploitation or domestic violence.

QualitySolicitors Barwells partner and wills specialist Stephen Ash said people should consider a will whatever their financial situation might be.

Solicitors say the law surrounding estate planning and administration is complex and there are risks involved in having a will that is not properly drafted, signed or witnessed. Using a solicitor reduces these risks and gives people reassurance that they will be protected if something does go wrong.

By taking advantage of October Will Month, people aged over 55 years can save up to £180 for a professionally written single will or up to £275 for a joint will for couples. To take part, simply call 01323 875 025 or visit qualitysolicitors.com/barwells.