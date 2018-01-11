Local children can take part in series of fun, free wild bird workshops at Pets at Home, to support the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch this January.

On 20, 21, 27 and 28 January, Pets at Home in Eastbourne will be hosting a series of My Pet Pals Wild Bird workshops to learn how to care responsibly for local birds and wildlife.

The workshops will cover how to help birds survive the colder months, how and what to feed them and how human behaviour can negatively affect the wildlife around us. There will also be fun games and activities to get everyone involved.

Children will learn how to recognise which bird is which, as well as ways to attract certain species of birds to their gardens and local outdoor spaces, via materials provided through the My Pet Pals workshops.

Pets at Home are supporting the RSPB’s Wild Challenge, a scheme with wildlife and nature based activities for children to get involved with, and by completing the in-store Wild Bird workshop, they’re able to tick off one of the challenges and will receive a certificate recognising the achievement.

Staff will be providing friendly expertise, helping ensure children learn everything they can to help wild birds while having fun.

Parents can book their child’s free workshop spot at petsathome.com/workshops.

After completing the workshops, each child will receive an A3 poster to help them identify the birds around where they live, activity sheets and stickers.