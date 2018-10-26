Free Halloween treats and crafts for kids in Eastbourne town centre this weekend

Everyone is invited to take part in a free family Halloween workshop in Eastbourne town centre.

Metro Bank will be holding craft events across all 60 of its stores. To kick-off Halloween celebrations, the bank is inviting the whole community to take part in its afternoon family workshops on Sunday (October 28).

Local kids are invited to get creative and make a pumpkin decoration between noon and 4pm.

Metro Man, the bank’s mascot, will be on the scene giving away treats and goodies.

Iain Kirkpatrick, managing director of retail banking at Metro Bank, said, “We’re looking forward to our annual Halloween workshop and can’t wait to meet even more local people, while having some light-hearted fun. So, get your creative hats on and pop in-store for a fun-filled day.”