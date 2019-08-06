Free fire safety course for East Sussex businesses

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) is running a free fire safety course for businesses in the local area.

The half-day course, funded by a local government business rates retention scheme, aims to provide small and medium sized businesses manage their fire safety requirements and will take place at 10am to 12.30pm on September 19.

A fire service spokesperson said. “The course will show businesses what they need to know but didn’t know who to ask and importantly, the course will bring home just why fire safety is an essential part of the job.”

The course will specifically focus on the potential costs of fire; businesses legal obligations and responsibilities; fire risk assessment; how fires start and how to help prevent them; improved business continuity; legislation and available guidance.

For more information visit East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service website or call 01323 462333 to book a place.

Story by Logan MacLeod.