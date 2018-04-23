Free cricket sessions will help keep primary school children active

Primary school children are being encouraged to have a go at cricket with a series of free workshops.

The Eastbourne and South Downs Cricket Group programme is an opportunity for boys and girls who have not played cricket before to come and try it out.

The programme includes coaching from qualified coaches and informal matches to encourage friendly and fun competition as well as skill development.

The programme is completely free, with no obligation to join a cricket club.

Eastbourne and South Downs Cricket Group is running the sessions because the group is keen to introduce more children to cricket from all backgrounds and circumstances. They hope to encourage physical activity and well-being through the enjoyment of sport.

The sessions will also help children to meet new friends.

The coaching sessions are designed to give a fun but practical introduction to cricket and include basic rules and techniques on batting, bowling, fielding, positions, runs and scoring.

Games are based on the Australian short wicket programme which also includes short boundaries, making it suitable for indoors and outdoors.

It also means the games do not require protective equipment because softballs and plastic bats are used, which means there is no special specific clothing or kit which needs to be bought.

There is a session taking place on April 29 between 4.30pm and 6pm.

Email esdcg@sussex.cricket for more details.