Free Christmas show for under fives in Eastbourne

The Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne is opening its doors this Christmas for free to children under five.

The festive show, The Night Before Christmas comes to the Seaside Road theatre, between December 18 and Christmas Eve.

It is the latest production from Big Wooden Horse, creators of the hit shows Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, The Way Back Home and Aliens Love Underpants.

Theatre bosses say the show is ideal for the very young who may never before have experienced theatre.

Darren Weir, one of the directors of the company that has run the show for five years, said, “It is great we can offer this deal this Christmas. The deal is that for each paying adult – at a reduced rate of £9 – they can bring up to two under fives for free.

“We have buggy storing facilities at the theatre and the show will finish in time for the school pick up at 3pm for adults who have school age children to collect.”

This special deal is available only at the 1.30pm performances on Monday December 18, Tuesday December 19 and Wednesday December 20.

Tickets are available at the RHT box office or by calling 802020.