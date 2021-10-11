Four people and dog rescued by Eastbourne RNLI at Bexhill

Dave and Ryan Needham. Photo from RNLI/Daniel Baldock. SUS-211110-092547001

A spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said the inshore lifeboat was conducting routine crew training off Pevensey Bay yesterday morning (October 10) when they were tasked by HM Coastguard to reports of four people and a dog cut off by the incoming tide off the beach at Bexhill just after 10.30am.

The spokesperson said, “Due to the urgent nature of the call the volunteer crew made their way as quickly as possible to the location where they found the casualties on a rocky outcrop with water lapping at their feet.

“The crew helped the casualties and the dog board the lifeboat and took them safely ashore near the De La Warr pavilion in Bexhill.

“Once they were safe the crew returned to training before returning to station and making the boat ready for launch again.”

Ryan Needham and dad Dave Needham were out on their first rescue together.