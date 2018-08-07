Four generations of nursing

As the NHS reaches 70 years, St Wilfrid’s Hospice is celebrating with a staff member’s whose family has been nursing for more than 100 years.

Registered nurse and team leader, Freya Springall, is the fourth generation to enter into a medical profession, a legacy she is justifiably proud of.

Freya Springall from St Wilfrid's Hospice SUS-180731-142148001

Freya’s great grandmother was a nurse in London in the early 20th Century and her sister was a home sister, who was in charge of the nurses alongside matron.

Freya’s grandmother entered the medical profession in the early years of the NHS, as did her brother who also married a nurse. Freya’s mother qualified as a nurse in 1979. She is still nursing locally.

Freya said, “As I grew up, I wanted to be a hairdresser but soon realised that nursing was the right path for me. I started as a healthcare assistant and qualified as a nurse in 2007.

“While training, I met my future husband, a cardiology nurse. After qualifying, I worked in the acute respiratory ward of a local hospital, which introduced me to end-of-life issues. Through this aspect of work, I became aware of St. Wilfrid’s and the important work it was doing for the community. There is something very special about palliative care and end-of-life nursing.”