Four-day rail closure between Eastbourne and Lewes looming

There will be no trains running between Eastbourne and Lewes for four days in March, according to Network Rail.

Services between Southern trains west of Eastbourne via Lewes as far as Falmer and Wivelsfield will be affected by £25 million signalling works from Thursday, March 7, until Sunday, March 10.

Southern Rail

Network Rail said, “Buses will replace trains at more than 10 stations, journeys will take longer, there will be fewer trains between Eastbourne and Hastings, and services will be busy.”

However trains between Brighton and London will run as normal, according to the rail operator.

Paul Harwood, of Network Rail South East, said, “Our work to upgrade the Lewes to Seaford line will bring it up to modern standards, make it fit for the future and provide passengers with more reliable journeys.

“We know closing the line for four days is difficult for passengers and their journeys and, while the Friday to Sunday are generally quieter days of the week, unfortunately the scale and type of work requires four consecutive days to make these improvements.

“This upgrade is in addition to the £67 million we have already spent on upgrading the railway in the wider Brighton area.

“I’d like to thank passengers for their patience and remind them to please check before travelling.”

And Keith Jipps, of Govia Thameslink Railway, said, “Our key objective while Network Rail carry out this work is to reduce the impact on passengers as much as possible.

“We will have buses where our trains can’t run, ticket acceptance with local buses, Thameslink and Southeastern, and extra staff ready to help.

“Passengers should travel outside the peak times where possible and allow more time for their journey.”

Visit southernrailway.com/lewes or networkrail.co.uk/lewes for more information.