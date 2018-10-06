Four crews sent to house fire in Eastbourne

A man was treated for smoke inhalation after four engines were sent to a house fire in Eastbourne today.

The fire service confirmed four crews were sent to a property in Seabeech Lane, Eastbourne, at 1.08pm today (Saturday, October 6).

Firefighters at the scene

One man was treated by the ambulance service for smoke inhalation but was otherwise uninjured, a fire spokesman said.

No one else was involved in the incident, the spokesman said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known at this stage, added the spokesman.

