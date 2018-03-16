Forum wants to bring community groups together for support and ideas

Hailsham Community Forum is looking for community groups, associations and charities in the area to exchange ideas, learn from each other, network and collaborate.

The group continues to build communication networks and create a louder voice with other voluntary and statutory groups.

Long-term benefits of joining the Forum could be cost savings through group negotiating power with printers, suppliers, donations and local businesses, sharing resources like gazebos, tables and more.

Several groups have already benefited from the forum by taking stalls at the Hailsham Street Market, collaborating to fundraise together and collectively promoting and raising awareness of their organisations. The Forum meets monthly and is made up of around 30 community organisations including Hailsham Active, Hailsham Harriers, Computers For Charities, Hailsham Bonfire Society, Hailsham Lions, Hailsham Choral Society, the Now! Charity, Demelza Hospice Care For Children, Hailsham Allotment Society, Hailsham & District Flower Club, Healthy Walks Group and Hailsham Foodbank.

“The Hailsham Community Forum has grown since its launch with new groups being represented every month,” said Deputy Town Clerk and Business Enterprise Manager Mickey Caira.

“We are looking for additional members that can include local community groups, voluntary organisations, charities, parent/teacher groups and residents’ associations among others, to share information on developments of interest including new funding opportunities, in addition to enabling partnership working with other organisations.”

Forum organiser Jenny Seale said: “These community meetings are a good opportunity to network, seek help on fundraising, project work and other matters and feed off each other’s ideas. The Forum brings together voluntary groups and helps give us an insight into the needs of the local community.

“We’ve already initiated a community groups’ directory and volunteers’ hub and representatives from any of these organisations can join us on our closed Facebook page ‘Community Groups Forum (Hailsham Forward)’.”

The next meeting will take place at 6.30pm on Wednesday April 4 at Hailsham Parish Church lounge. Contact Hailsham Town Council on 01323 841702 or enquiries@hailsham-tc.gov.uk. Additional meetings have been scheduled for Thursday 3rd May, Monday 4th June and Tuesday 3rd July.

