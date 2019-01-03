Fortnum and Mason hampers for Eastbourne’s unsung heroes

Three of Eastbourne’s unsung heroes were recognised in a Christmas competition and presented with Fortnum and Mason hampers.

More than 60 members of the town’s chamber of commerce judged the shortlist in the Pride of Eastbourne awards, along with mayor Gill Mattock. The competition was sponsored by Bees Homes sales and letting agency, and supported by the chamber as well as Eastbourne council.

One of the three winners was seafront attendant Christine Egypt, who is known for her pride in keeping the promenade clean and litter-free - as well as handing our treats to well-behaved dogs.