Former teacher who molested a pupil at an Eastbourne school has his jail term reduced

A disgraced former teacher who groomed and molested a teenage pupil at an Eastbourne school has had his jail term cut by senior judges.

Andrew Boxer, of Queen Street, Eynsham, Witney, was jailed for 15 years at Lewes Crown Court on April 11 last year.

The 68-year-old was convicted of seven counts, and acquitted of one count, of indecent assault.

All the offences involved the same victim at Eastbourne College where Boxer once taught.

Boxer ‘befriended’ the boy before ‘grooming’ him, Mrs Justice McGowan told London’s Appeal Court.

The ‘highly respected teacher’ went on to molest the boy.

He also had a conviction in 2014 relating to pornography and sexual images of children, said the judge.

Daniel Janner QC, for Boxer, argued his jail term was far too harsh and should be reduced.

Mrs Justice McGowan, sitting with two other judges, said they ‘accepted the force of the submissions’.

The court quashed the 15-year jail term and replaced it with a 12-year sentence.