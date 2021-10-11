Former police officer would have been dismissed due to assaulting a taxi driver in Eastbourne, Met confirm

The hearing was held at New Scotland Yard. Photo from the Met Police. SUS-211110-144153001

Former police constable James Gillies, previously based at the Met Contact Centre in Lambeth, was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour to the level of gross misconduct in respect of discreditable conduct at a hearing, the Met confirmed.

According to the Met spokesperson, the panel heard that on February 16 2020 in Eastbourne, former PC Gillies took a taxi without having any means to pay for it. He then became rude and abusive towards the taxi driver and his colleague before punching the driver.

After hearing all the evidence, the independent legally-qualified chair Mr Akbar Khan, found the allegations against former PC Gillies were proven to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour and had he still been a serving officer, he would have been dismissed without notice.