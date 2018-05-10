Former MP selected to fight Lloyd at next General Election

Caroline Ansell is set to be adopted as Eastbourne and Willingdon’s prospective Conservative MP candidate tonight (Thursday) in what is the first selection by the party in the country.

The Old Town resident, who lost the seat at last year’s General Election to Liberal Democrat Stephen Lloyd, is the only candidate and her appointment was due to be made official at a meeting of the Conservative association to be held in the town last night (Thursday).

Association chairman Colin Belsey said, “During her short time as this town’s first ever woman MP, Caroline was hugely influential in Eastbourne receiving millions of pounds of government investment for Devonshire Park, Sovereign Harbour and the A27 where she was instrumental in getting us to the bid stage for a dual carriageway.

“She was an excellent MP who was very effective and we want her to win this seat back at the next General Election and resume the role she excelled in.

“I know thousands of people were helped by Caroline during her two years as our MP and I also know local people are able to stay in this country because she stepped in to stop them being deported.

“It is a measure of the high esteem she is held in across Eastbourne and Willingdon Conservatives, and in the party nationally, that she is the first person to be selected as a prospective parliamentary candidate in the whole country and we stand firmly behind her campaign to win back this seat.”

Mrs Ansell said, “I am humbled, honoured and extremely proud to be picked to fight for my home town seat of Eastbourne and Willingdon at the next General Election.

“I believe our constituency needs an MP who is effective at lobbying ministers in a positive way to fight for the best interests of local people. We need an MP who can get things done.

“I think I have shown I was able to bring investment and prosperity to our town and help those in need. I held the government to account, when necessary, but I was able to work with it constructively to get the best deal for Eastbourne and Willingdon.

“I look forward to making a positive case to local people and hearing their views on a broad range of issues. I promise I will work hard to make that case and earn the trust and confidence of voters.”