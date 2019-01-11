Former Hailsham community College students have signed up to help inspire the next generation

More than 150 former students of a Hailsham college have signed up to inspire today’s students to career confidence and academic success.

Hailsham Community College in Battle Road is one of more than 1,000 state secondary schools and colleges nationwide which have worked with the national education charity Future First to harness the experience of former students to motivate the current generation through ‘old school tie’ networks.

Alumni already volunteering to support current students come from a range of careers including banking, law, the civil service and the police. The college wants to contact more former students in established professions and recent leavers in further education, whether they live nearby or have moved away.

Future First’s vision is that every state school or college should be supported by a thriving, engaged alumni community that helps it to do more for its students.

More than 226,000 former students across Britain have already signed up to stay connected with their old school or college. They’re inspiring young people as career and education role models, mentors or e-mentors, work experience providers, governors and fundraisers.

Jennie Cole, careers leader, said, “We have had a really positive first year building up our alumni network with Future First.

“Ex-students have been involved in assemblies, workshops, mock interviews and work experience.

“Some alumni have been into college to speak to students in subject specific sessions.

“It is very inspiring for our students to hear from professionals who were once here sitting in the same classrooms as they now are.

“We look forward to growing the network further over this next year.”