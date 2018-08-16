Former Eastbourne teacher jailed for sexually assaulting pupil

A man has been jailed for abusing a pupil while he was a teacher at an Eastbourne school.

Sussex Police say Edward Carson was convicted of two offences of indecent assault on a boy below the age of 16 between 1989 and 1991 while he was a teacher at Chelmsford Hall preparatory school in Carlisle Road.

Appearing at Lewes Crown Court, the 72-year-old was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment on Friday (August 10).

The retiree, of Cleveland Square in Newark, will be a registered sex offender for life. He was also served with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), severely restricting his access to boys under 16, to last until further court order – said Sussex Police.

The prosecution resulted from an investigation by officers from the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigation Unit into the allegations, received for the first time in 2015.

Chelmsford Hall closed in 1992 for unrelated reasons.

