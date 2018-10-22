Former Eastbourne teacher facing misconduct hearing

A former teacher at an Eastbourne college is facing a misconduct hearing this week.

John Tomsett, who taught at Eastbourne Sixth Form College, is at a professional conduct panel from October 22-26.

The reason for the hearing has not been made public, but it is regarding his time in Eastbourne in the 1990s.

Mr Tomsett began teaching at Eastbourne Sixth Form College in 1988.

He is currently taking a leave from his position as head teacher at Huntingdon School, in York.

A founding member of the Headteacher’s Roundtable, he has been a teacher for 30 years, and a head teacher for 15 years.