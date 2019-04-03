Former Eastbourne student gets school building named after him

A former Eastbourne College student has had one of its buildings named after him.

David Winn attended the school from 1954 for five years before going on to become the chairman of leading corrosion prevention and sealing specialists, Winn & Coales (Denso) Ltd, and was also made an OBE.

He has now been recognised for his ongoing support of the college with a building on campus named in his honour.

The Winn Building is a new, purpose built facility featuring an array of state of the art amenities, including multiple sport and fitness suites, function rooms, dining facilities and classrooms.

The opening of the Winn Building, named in recognition of the college’s greatest living benefactor, signals the completion of Project 150 at the site, which saw a £33 million investment in the campus to celebrate the school’s 150th anniversary.

Winn & Coales (Denso) Ltd is a leading manufacturer of corrosion prevention systems for the long term protection of above and below ground pipelines and steel structures.

Company chairman David Winn is only the third chairman in the company’s 136-year history and has been with the company for more than 53 years.