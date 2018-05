A former pub on Eastbourne seafront could be converted into flats.

A planning application has been submitted to Eastbourne council to convert the former Beach Pub and Big Apple bar – used in recent years as the Lions Cub Nursery – into two three bed flats, three two bed flats and five one bed flats.

The children’s nursery operated for about five years but closed in April this year with owner Abid Gulzar, who also owns Eastbourne Pier, blaming an increase in running costs.