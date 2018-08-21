Forest school for Eastbourne youngsters

Forest school sessions have been announced and sign-up is now open.

Children will enjoy collecting berries for wild painting, den building or clambering over logs and fallen trees. Sussex Wildlife Trust’s forest school leader, Paula da Luz, will theme activities around wildlife and the changing seasons, from bug hunting to leaf collages, low ropes to mud kitchen, there is something for everyone.

Paula said, “The sessions are all about getting outdoors and developing physical co-ordination, confidence and social skills through child-led achievable challenges, while having a lot of fun along the way. We encourage the children to try as much of the activity as they can for themselves, and parents are often amazed at how resourceful and capable their children can become as the weeks go by.”

Visit www.sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk/naturetots, www.sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk/wildlifewatch or call 870100.