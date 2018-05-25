‘Flowers’ bloom to mark wildlife verges

Yellow flowers marking wildlife verges have been erected across East Sussex.

There are around 165 wildlife verges in East Sussex which are not cut back between March 1 and August 21.

Signs have been erected around Eastbourne, Litlington and Seaford sparking debate on Facebook groups.

A spokesperson at East Sussex County Council said, “We have selected verges across the county known as wildlife verges, which have been identified as having rare species of wildflowers and mammals – these are marked with small yellow signs.

“To help maintain these habitats we do not cut our wildlife verges between March 1 and August 31.

“This allows for bird nesting season and for the wildflowers to seed.”