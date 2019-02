A car flipped onto its side after being caught up in floodwaters on the A27 near Drusillas this morning (February 10).

Police said the vehicle left the road and overturned close to the roundabout at the junction with the A27 Lewes Road and Alfriston Road about 5.30am.

Officers said no-one was seriously injured in the crash and the road was closed whilst East Sussex Highways drained away the floodwater.

It has since been re-opened.