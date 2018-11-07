Flood warning alert for coastline around Pevensey Bay

Flood warnings have been issued for the coastline at Pevensey Bay by the Environment Agency.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert this afternoon (Wednesday, November 7), saying ‘flooding is possible – be prepared’.

And the East Sussex Highways team have added that residents from Sovereign Harbour to Cooden should watch out.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said, “Wednesday morning’s tide caused some flooding to Herbrand Walk, between Normans Bay and Cooden.

“Although tides will be lower tonight (Wednesday), moderate winds and waves will persist and we suspect Herbrand Walk may flood again up to two hours either side of tonight’s high water, potentially becoming impassable.

“Impacts are not expected along the rest of Pevensey sea front. High tide at Eastbourne 22:59 on 07/11/2018 will be accompanied by South Westerly Force 5 winds.

“The weather will decrease tide table values by -0.04m (surge) giving a forecast tide level of 7.33m Chart Datum (3.68mAOD) at Eastbourne.

“Tides will remain of similar magnitude until Saturday. Herbrand Walk may be affected by flooding up to two hours either side of high tide until the weekend.

“We’ll continue to monitor tide levels and forecasts and update our messages. Please plan driving routes to avoid driving through flood water. This message will be updated by 11:00 on 8/11/2018.”

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson added, “We have received potential flood warnings in the Pevensey area. These are in place until Saturday.

“We will keep you updated. Please take care in the coastal areas between Sovereign Harbour and Cooden.”