Flood alert for Pevensey Bay

There may be flooding in Pevensey Bay over the next couple of days, warn the Environment Agency.

Today’s high tide is ‘higher than normal’ due to unsettled weather and south westerly winds.

Pevensey Bay flood alert SUS-190930-134152001

An Agency spokesperson said Herbrand Walk, by Cooden Beach, may flood, potentially becoming ‘impassable’.

They added, “Beach top properties along Pevensey Bay may be affected by wind blown spray. Tides are forecast to be of a similar height and generate similar impacts until Wednesday (October 2), but with wave heights decreasing.

“Please plan driving routes to avoid potential flood water at high tide.”

In nearby Hastings, beach huts were swept out to sea as strong wind and rain lashed the coast over the weekend.