Flights for Airbourne revealed

The RAF Red Arrows will be wowing the crowds with a triple-bill of flying displays at Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow this August, in a year that also celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force.

The team, which includes pilot Flt Lt Toby Keeley from Eastbourne, has confirmed there will be displays on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the free, four day seafront airshow which returns from August 16-19.

Fast jet fans at the airshow can also look forward to the sky scraping Typhoon appearing on all four days, with high G rolls, twists and turns across the sea for the hundreds of thousands of fans watching along the beaches.

Commemorating the many brave men and women of the RAF, the historic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will also bring their poignant historic display on all four days featuring the rumbling Hurricane, Spitfire and Europe’s only remaining flying Lancaster bomber.

Eastbourne council lead member for tourism Margaret Bannister said, “We’re delighted to welcome the best of the RAF in this important anniversary year.

“From the magnificent aerobatics of the world’s most famous display team, to the fascinating ground displays from the many hard working teams behind the RAF, this is a great opportunity to commemorate and celebrate their 100th year, and inspire our pilots and crews of the future.”

Over the weekend, the RAF Tutor will be demonstrating its incredible agility, showing why it makes an ideal elementary trainer, while family favourites, the Wingwalkers, return every day to perform their daring and unique wingtip acrobatics.

Hot on the heels of their world championships debut, The Blades, make a popular return, flying all four days at Airbourne.

The team of former Red Arrows pilots and world record holders for formation looping, will be demonstrating why their racing team is one of only 14 teams around the world to reach the Red Bull Air Race Master Class.

More flying displays will be announced.

The four day show includes a military exhibition, helicopter pleasure flights, children’s entertainment, Bandstand concerts, film screenings, fireworks and much more. Entry is free.

Airbourne 2018 is sponsored by Boundless by CSMA, Hendy Group and Euro Self-Drive, however opportunities are still available for businesses to support the show and receive exposure to hundreds of thousands attending the show.

To donate online or to book hospitality, seating, trade space or sponsorship, visit www.eastbourneairshow.com