Flats plan for former police station set to be approved

Controversial plans to convert the former Grove Road Police Station into flats is set to be approved tonight (Tuesday).

Town planners are recommending the redevelopment plans be given the go ahead.

The application has caused upset among traders and residents living in the area as the plan to turn the building into 50 flats with a five storey side/rear extension does not have any parking provision.

Campaigners fear it will lead to an increase in parking problems and traffic congestion in the area but the council says it and the developers have been looking at a transport plan.

That could mean people moving might get a 12 month season ticket for the Eastbourne bus network or a £100 cycle voucher.

A planning spokesperson said, “The development will result in significant social benefits, providing greater than 30 per cent affordable housing, and contributing significantly to the housing numbers in the town centre.

“The development is considered sustainable and in line with local and national planning policy, as such it is considered acceptable in principle.

The impacts on existing residential properties, in terms of the bulk of the proposal, overlooking, privacy and impacts on light or outlook are considered not significant to warrant the refusal of the application.

“And, the design concept is well conceived and will result in an attractive residential development which respects the character of the area and the setting of the adjacent buildings including the Town Hall. “Therefore the proposals are considered acceptable for the reasons set out in the report subject to conditions.”