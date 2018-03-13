Flasher reported to Eastbourne police

Police have stepped up patrols in Eastbourne following reports of a flasher.

During one incident a man exposed himself near the Bridgemere Centre in Roselands.

Another time a stranger was seen approaching children near the centre in Bridgemere Road.

When challenged, he fled.

He is described as being skinny, 5’6 and spoke with a foreign accent. He is believed to have been walking a dog.

Police patrols in the area have been stepped up in response and residents are being urged to report any suspicious behaviour via email, District.Eastbourne@sussex.pnn.police.uk