Five arrested after Eastbourne stabbing

Five people have been arrested after a stabbing last night (Sunday).

Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man was found with a stab wound to his abdomen in Pevensey Road at the junction of Bourne Street shortly before 10.30pm.

The victim was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, said Sussex Police.

Five people in a flat at Cavendish Place, with whom Sussex Police say he had been with earlier and who are known to him, were all arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

They were two men, aged 19 and 22, and three women, aged 18, 27 and 33, and are all currently in custody.

Enquiries into the incident, believed to have occurred within the flat, are continuing.

Photo by Dan Jessup.