First look inside new Eastbourne gym

A new ‘boutique’ gym has opened its doors in Eastbourne.

Rogue Fitness is based in Commercial Road, just next to the station car park.

Rogue Fitness is the new gym in town

It describes itself as a “fitness studio” and offers an indoor cycling experience as well as HIIT training and yoga.

Pete Dudley, one of the four managers at Rogue Fitness, said, “We take our inspiration from boutique studios in America and London. Small and much, much more personal. One thing is for sure, Rogue is refreshingly different”

Prosecco Friday has just launched at the gym – which involves a spinning class followed by a glass of bubbly to get the weekend started.

It has “luxury” showers, fluffy towels, products, and even hair straighteners and says it is for young and old, beginners and advanced.

Spinning class at Rogue Fitness

To find out more, visit roguecycle.co.uk