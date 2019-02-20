First look inside Eastbourne’s new Nando’s

Nando’s opened its doors in Eastbourne’s Beacon shopping centre today (February 20).

The popular chicken restaurant opened at 11am – showing off the shiny new second level of the multimillion pound extension.

Nando's Opens in The Beacon, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Beacon boss Bill Plumridge cut the ribbon, allowing floods of customers to make their first orders of the flame-grilled food.

He said, “We are delighted to open our first restaurant. We look forward to opening more restaurants throughout the next few months.

“I think it’s brilliant for Eastbourne, Once the new restaurants are open and cinema you create this evening economy and it bodes well for the future of the town.”

The eight screen Cineworld is due to open in the summer.

Photo by Jon Rigby

Nando’s is able to seat 94 people and has created 34 jobs for the town. According to its Facebook page, it will be open from 11am to 10pm on weekdays and Sundays, and 11am until 11pm on Friday and Saturday nights.

It joins a list of names that have already opened in the extension - H & M, Next, FatFace, Paperchase, New Look, Flying Tiger, Jack Wills and Schuh.

Other restaurants due to open soon are Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito and Ask.

The 170,000 sq ft extension is being funded by The Beacon owners Legal & General and further signings to the Centre are expected to be announced soon.