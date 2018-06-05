First draw in new Eastbourne local lottery next week

The first draw in Eastbourne council’s new weekly local lottery is next week.

It takes place at 8pm on Saturday June 16.

All funds raised from the online lottery will go to local causes that have signed up – 52 charities have already done so with more pending.

Tickets will cost £1 with 60p going towards local good causes, compared to just 28p in the pound for the National Lottery. Eastbourne is among the first few local authorities to launch its own online lottery.

There are two parts to the Eastbourne Local Lottery. Local good causes can set up their own lottery page online and will receive 50p in every pound spent by players using this method. A further 10p in every pound will go into a general Eastbourne good causes fund, with the remainder being put towards prizes, operating costs and VAT.

Players who do not wish to support a specific cause can still take part in the lottery, with 60p of their ticket price going into the general Eastbourne good causes fund, which will be distributed by the council.

To buy a ticket for the lottery, or to register your interest if you are a local good cause, visit EastbourneLocalLottery.co.uk

Among those signed up are BourneOut LGBT, Defiant Sports, Eastbourne Blind Society, East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service, WynterCon, Chaseley Trust, Families for Autism and the Friends of Princes Park.