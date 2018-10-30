Firm’s second bid to open in Langney Shopping Centre car park

Protestors have vowed to continue to fight against a new plan to open a tyre fitting firm in the car park at Langney Shopping Centre.

P1 Speedy Fit already lists the Kingfisher Drive location as one of its “soon to open “branches – despite not yet being given planning permission by Eastbourne council for the business.

A previous application for a similar venture was turned down by council planners in April and the latest bid is what is described by P1 Speedy Fit as an “amended application” for an office, shop, maintenance bays and associated facilities within the car park area of the centre with services including tyre and wheel replacement and detailing.

The previous application included a car washing and valeting service.

The application site is within the car park fronting Willingdon Drove.

Protestors living nearby have taken to the council’s website to object once again to the plans.

Graham Kifford, who lives in Fern Close, said people living nearby would suffer constant daily noise, toxic fumes and general disturbance from the business which could, if given the go ahead, operate for six and a half days a week.

Mr Gifford said, “This is a development which is completely unsuitable for this location and would be far better within an industrial estate.

“There is already a first class valet and car wash at Langney Shopping Centre and two tyre depots within a quarter of a mile of the centre.

“Also when the current extension to the shopping centre is completed, the number of parking spaces will be significantly reduced.

“To build further in the car park will have even bigger impact on parking.”

A decision is expected to be made by councillors in the coming weeks at a planning meeting at the Town Hall.