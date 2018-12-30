Firefighters to give free fire prevention courses for Eastbourne and Hailsham businesses

Eastbourne and Hailsham businesses - small and medium - can take advantage of a free safety course being run by firefighters in the new year.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service will be running a series of free Introduction to Business Fire Safety courses across the county in 2019.

The course is a half day course, full of information and guidance to help businesses manage their fire safety requirements.

Aimed at small and medium sized businesses within East Sussex, Brighton and Hove, the course provides an information on:

• The Fire Safety Order

• Fire risk assessment

• Fire prevention

• Your legal obligations and responsibilities

• Human behaviour

It also includes real life case studies that businesses can relate to.

There is no cost for businesses to attend the course.

The programme is funded by a local government business rates retention scheme.

Further information can be obtained from East Sussex Fire and Rescue’s website at https://www.esfrs.org/business/safer-businesses-training-programme/

There is also a booking form should you wish to attend a venue near you.

• East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service’s website includes a whole host of information and advice aimed at helping people from all walks of life avoid the risks of fire, including top tips for safety in the home.

For more details, visit https://www.esfrs.org/