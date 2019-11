Firefighters were called to the Langney area of Eastbourne this morning (Thursday).

Crews rushed to Fern Close, off Sorrel Drive, at about 9am.

Fire crews were called to the scene

However, a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the call was a false alarm with good intent.

They gave no further information.

