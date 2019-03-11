Firefighters called to DGH

Firefighters from Eastbourne were called to the DGH today (Monday).

A spokesperson at East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said three appliances were sent to the hospital at 9.33am due to an alarm caused by an overheated light bulb.

No action was required by crews, other than isolating the power supply to the light bulb, said a spokesperson.

They left the building at 9.50am.

They were called again to the hospital at 12.34pm to reports of a fire alarm sounding but no action was required and firefighters left at 12.48pm.