Firefighters called to chimney blaze in Eastbourne home

Firefighters were called to a chimney blaze in Eastbourne yesterday (Wednesday).

Crews rushed to the property in Upperton Gardens at around 2.30pm where, on arrival, smoke was seen coming from the house’s skirting boards.

According to East Sussex Fire and Rescue, they removed the fire surround and cleaned it out.

However, crews had to return later in the day at 3.20pm as some embers had fallen through the hearth onto the floor boards below and had started to smoulder. Firefighters then cut away an area of the floorboards and used a flexi-pack to damp down the area.

Duncan Holloway, Eastbourne Crew Manager, said, “This particular fire was quite unusual. However, to minimise the risk of chimney fires, we recommend you ensure your chimney is swept at least once a year by a reputable chimney sweep and that your fireplace and surrounding hearth is kept in good condition.

“Even a small fire can have serious consequences. it’s also very important to install a carbon monoxide alarm in any room that contains a solid fuel burning appliance.”