Firefighters called to assist paramedics at second East Sussex incident

Pictures taken in Station Road, Polegate show emergency service vehicles blocking the road earlier this afternoon.

According to traffic sources, the road was closed for just 20 minutes whilst firefighters assisted ambulance crews.

This came after a similar incident in Eastbourne earlier in the day.

A fire engine assisting paramedics on Station Road, Polegate. Photo: Dan Jessup

Chiswick Place was blocked whilst fire crews, again, aided paramedics at the scene of an incident.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was unable to confirm the nature of such incidents.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.

