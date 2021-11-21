Firefighters called to assist paramedics at second East Sussex incident
Two roads in East Sussex had to be closed whilst emergency services responded to incidents today (Sunday, November 21).
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 5:21 pm
Updated
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 5:24 pm
Pictures taken in Station Road, Polegate show emergency service vehicles blocking the road earlier this afternoon.
According to traffic sources, the road was closed for just 20 minutes whilst firefighters assisted ambulance crews.
This came after a similar incident in Eastbourne earlier in the day.
Chiswick Place was blocked whilst fire crews, again, aided paramedics at the scene of an incident.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was unable to confirm the nature of such incidents.
South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.
