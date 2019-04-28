Firefighters battling ongoing blaze at Ashdown Forest, six times the size of London's Trafalgar Square

Six fire engines are currently at the scene of a large blaze in Ashdown Forest.

The fire service was called at 9.32pm tonight to the large fire in the 'Winnie the Pooh forest', a spokesman confirmed.

Six fire engines are at the scene in the Kingstanding area, along with four land rovers, a water carrier and a mobile command unit.

Swathes of the famous forest are currently alight, with as much as six hectares on fire, the fire service confirmed.

One hectare is about the size of London's Trafalgar Square, for comparison.

The fire service spokesman said: "A command unit and various officers are on site tackling a fire.

"It doesn't appear to be near any houses or anything."

The fire service said that the fire does not appear to be a danger to anyone at this time.