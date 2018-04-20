Firefighters battle blaze in Eastbourne home

Firefighters were called to a blaze in an Eastbourne home this morning.

Two fire engines rushed to the scene in Downland Close, in the Langney area, after the alarm was raised at 10.12am.

Photo by Dan Jessup

The fire service says the blaze emanated from one of the house’s bedrooms.

Crews used breathing apparatus and two hoses to extinguish the flames.

One pump is still on scene at the time of writing (12pm).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service says there will be an investigation into the cause of the blaze this afternoon.