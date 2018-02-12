Firefighters at high rise in Eastbourne

Firefighters are at an Eastbourne high rise block today (Monday).

But members of the public are being advised not to be concerned as it is part of a training exercise being carried out by fire crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service in Bolsover Road just off the seafront in Meads.

A spokesperson said, “We are carrying out an exercise to practise the service response to a fire at a high rise in Eastbourne.

“The scenario is that a fire has broken out on one of the upper floors.

“Crews from Eastbourne will be joined by fire engines from Uckfield, Herstmonceux. Pevensey and Heathfield.

“Fire engines from other parts of East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service will provide emergency cover during the exercise.”