Pictures taken in Chiswick Place show a number of emergency service vehicles blocking the road.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was unable to confirm the nature of the incident, adding that it was there to assist ambulance crews.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.

Have you read?: Pictures show armed police descending on East Sussex village after man seen with a weapon

1. Emergency services respond to incident in Chiswick Place. Photo: Laurence Baker Photo Sales

2. Emergency services respond to incident in Chiswick Place. Photo: Laurence Baker Photo Sales

3. Emergency services respond to incident in Chiswick Place. Photo: Laurence Baker Photo Sales

4. Emergency services respond to incident in Chiswick Place. Photo: Laurence Baker Photo Sales