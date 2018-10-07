Firefighters assist ambulance service at Eastbourne hotel

Firefighters were called to assist the ambulance service with an incident at an Eastbourne hotel yesterday morning.

A crew was sent to the Cavendish hotel in Grand Parade, Eastbourne, yesterday (Saturday, October 6).

Fire crews at the scene. Photo: Dan Jessup

A spokesman from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were assisting the ambulance service with someone who had taken ill.

"We helped get them out of the hotel."

The ambulance service has been contacted for a comment.

