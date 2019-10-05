Fire rages through parked cars in Newhaven

A fire ripped through a number of parked cars in a residential Newhaven road last night (Friday).

Emergency services were sent to the scene in Elphick Road, off Ship Street, after the blaze.

Photo by Sam Buck SUS-190510-124434001

At least three cars were consumed in the flames, which were eventually put out by fire crews.

It is thought the fires could have been started deliberately, but this has not been confirmed yet by the authorities.

One resident said they were woken at about 3am to voices outside, then the sound of glass smashing, “followed by a noise that sounded like fireworks”.

They said, “It’s very lucky the fire wasn’t further down that road or a fire engine wouldn’t be able to reach it.

“Newhaven needs help. I was worried it was my car but too scared to go outside to check.

“I’m thinking about moving for the safety of my children if nothing changes.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for further information.