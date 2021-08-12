Fire on boat near Eastbourne leads to Mayday call
A fire on a boat near Eastbourne led to a Mayday call and a response from Eastbourne RNLI volunteers yesterday (Wednesday, August 11).
According to an Eastbourne RNLI spokesperson, their crew was paged and requested to launch the all weather lifeboat and inshore lifeboat at 4.15pm.
The spokesperson said, “The lifeboats were tasked to a 12-metre motor cruiser that had put out a Mayday because of a fire on board out near the Sovereign Light Tower.
“The inshore lifeboat arrived on scene and transferred volunteer crew Pete Needham onto the casualty vessel.
“The three people on board the casualty vessel were taken off the vessel by the inshore lifeboat and transferred to the all weather lifeboat.
“The casualty vessel was then towed back by the all weather lifeboat into the safety of Sovereign Harbour where they were met by the fire service and local coastguards.”