Fire on boat near Eastbourne leads to Mayday call

According to an Eastbourne RNLI spokesperson, their crew was paged and requested to launch the all weather lifeboat and inshore lifeboat at 4.15pm.

The spokesperson said, “The lifeboats were tasked to a 12-metre motor cruiser that had put out a Mayday because of a fire on board out near the Sovereign Light Tower.

“The inshore lifeboat arrived on scene and transferred volunteer crew Pete Needham onto the casualty vessel.

Eastbourne RNLI were called to the incident SUS-191006-155013001

“The three people on board the casualty vessel were taken off the vessel by the inshore lifeboat and transferred to the all weather lifeboat.