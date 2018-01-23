Fire in Eastbourne town centre

Firefighters have been at the scene of a blaze in the town centre throughout much of the night.

The alarm was raised shortly after 9pm and emergency services were called to a commercial property in Wellesley Road, which runs parallel with Cavendish Place.

Police, ambulances and fire crews from Eastbourne, Hailsham, Seaford, Pevensey and Herstmonceux spent several hours at the scene and after an extensive search of the building, a fire service spokesperson said no persons were reported inside.

Residents were warned to stay inside their homes and keep doors and windows closed.

No further details have been released.

Photo by Dan Jessup.