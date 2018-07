Emergency services are currently at the scene of a blaze in Eastbourne.

Firefighters from Eastbourne, Bexhill and Seaford have been called to the fire at a home in Hambleton Close, off Pennine Way.

A spokesperson at East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said fire crews wearing breathing apparatus were using hose reels to tackle the blaze, thought to have broken out on the ground floor of a property.

Photo by Dan Jessup.