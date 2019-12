Fire crews have been sent to a street in Eastbourne town centre this evening.

At least two fire engines were called to Trinity Place, off Trinity Trees, just before 5pm.

One witness said Trinity Place was blocked by one of the large vehicles.

However, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was a false alarm at a block of flats.

The service said, “We’ve just heard from crews on the ground that it was a false alarm at a block of flats – we’ll be on our way soon!”